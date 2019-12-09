Okyenhene Lauds Sanitation Minister For Hard Work

Cecilia Abena Dapaah and Osagyefo Amoatia Oforipanyin

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Oforipanyin, has commended the Minister for sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah for her hard work towards improving the sanitation situation in the Country.

He said the country can not develop in filth and therefore there was the need for all Ghanaians to support the efforts of the Government in the national sanitation campaign.

He stated “it is our collective responsibility to achieve progress”.

The Okyenhene stated this when the Sanitation Minister for Sanitation, her Deputy, Michael Gyato (MP) and a team of officials from the Ministry paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace at Kyebi in the Eastern Region on Sunday December 8, 2019 .

The sector Minister and her entourage were on their way to the Ashanti Region to begin a three day official working visit in Kumasi.

The Okyenhene noted that the country’s tourism industry cannot thrive if Ghana is not clean.

He called for strong sanctions to be meted out to people who litter and violate the sanitation bye laws.

Osagyefo Amoatia Oforipanyin reiterated the need to consolidate the development agenda of the country.

He said as part of activities earmarked to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of his enstoolement as the Okyenhene, the Traditional Authorities have declared to plant 25 million trees in the next five years and also play a key role in greening the country.

He said it was time the Government considered the employment of what he called Sanitation Brigades to enforce the sanitation bye laws

He commended the Government for the Ghana Beyond Aid Program initiated to promote the development of the country.

The sector Minister commended the Okyenhene for his leadership which has brought a lot of developments.

She said following the request made by the Okyenhene, Ghana Water Company will in the near future open an Office in the town.

The Sector Minister also praised the Okyenhene for his interest in protecting the Country’s water resources and the environment.

She congratulated the Okyenhene for the 20 years of his leadership and wished him good health and long life.

On behalf of the Ministry, the sector Minister presented various items to the Traditional Council.

These include 100 pieces of litter bins, 100 boxes of bottled water, drinks and other assorted items.

The peak of the 20 th Anniversary Celebration comes off in a week’s time with a grand durbar.

BY Melvin Tarlue