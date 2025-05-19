Okyenhene Supports AMAGYEI Foundation With GH¢50k

Okyenhene flanked by some representatives of the Foundation

The OKYENHENE, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has donated GH₵50,000 to support the AMAGYEI Foundation’s skills training initiative.

This initiative promotes youth empowerment in the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region.

The donation was made when management and some beneficiaries of the foundation’s skills training programme paid a courtesy call on the Okyenhene at his palace in Kyebi, Eastern Region, on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The AMAGYEI Foundation was established as the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing of the AMAGYEI Legal Firm to provide legal aid, advocacy, literacy training, mediation services, and skills training for underserved communities. It is affiliated with the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service.

The purpose of the courtesy call was to present products made by the trainees to the Okyenhene and to seek his support in expanding the initiative to other communities in Akyem Abuakwa.

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, commended the foundation for its efforts in empowering local youth and improving livelihoods.

He pledged his continued support for its initiatives and emphasised the importance of affluent members of society returning to their roots to create opportunities for others, adding that the geography of one’s birth should not determine his or her economic prospects.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin urged citizens of Akyem Abuakwa to go back home to help their communities, nothing, “the system in Ghana does not give us the leverage and control and central planning of the economy.”

The Managing Attorney of AMAGYEI, an Accra-based Law Firm and founder of the AMAGYEI Foundation, Ofosua Amagyei, indicated that individuals who undergo skills training are also equipped with knowledge in marketing, branding, sales, customer service, among others.

“Marketing, branding, and how to register with FDA, we have taken them through all of that and we are hoping to set up ten of them to enable them to grow their business,” she said.

Ms. Amagyei expressed the hope of constructing a training centre for the foundation to aid the training of beneficiaries.

As part of the courtesy call, AMAGYEI Foundation presented to the Okyenhene with samples of some of the various items and products that the foundation’s trainees have made.

Among them were multi-purpose liquid soap, multi-purpose surface cleaner, hand wash, black soap shower gel, floor cleaner, hydrochloride bleach, antiseptic, disinfectant, fabric softener, laundry detergent, mosquito repellant, washing powder and shea butter body cream.