Okyere Baafi Supports New Juabeng South

Michael Baafi presenting the motorbikes to the constituency chairman

Michael Okyere Baafi, New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for New Juabeng South in the Eastern Region, has donated some items to facilitate the activities of the party in the constituency.

The items were 10 motorbikes and 12 megaphones, including an undisclosed amount of money.

Mr. Baafi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Free Zones Authority, donated face masks and hand sanitizers to officials of the Electoral Commission at registration centres across the constituency.

Presenting the items, he said the motorbikes would enable party executives to mobilize people to register in the ongoing voters registration exercise as they seek to accumulate more votes for the party in the December elections.

He said “we are doing all this to help the growth of the party in New Juabeng South. Our aim is to talk to people in the area to register and in doing so I have decided to support party executives with motorbikes to help them discharge their duties,” he indicated.

“I’m sure they can use the motorbikes to influence people in the area to register. By the end of the exercise, we will achieve our target of 120,000 registrants,” he added.

He said they were strictly adhering to the social distancing protocols at the various registration centres and for that matter they were disbursing face masks and hand sanitizers at the centres to propel people to register.

He has, therefore, implored those who have not registered to do well and register so they can exercise their franchise in the general election.

Receiving the items, the New Juabeng South Constituency Chairman, Kwame Boamah Dwira, thanked the parliamentary candidate for his kind gesture, noting that the items would be wisely used to project their target of getting more registrants in a bid to pull more votes for the NPP.

David Prah, the Regional Communications Director of the NPP, also urged the public to go out and register.

BY Daniel Bampoe