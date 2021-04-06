Old Soldier, Chief Detained Over Goat Thief Death

THE Nsawam Police Command in the Eastern Region has arrested a 50-year old retired soldier -WO1 Adjona Henry and a Chief, Nana Odiasempa Nii Ade Quaye for allegedly causing the death of a goat thief.

The suspects were said to have beaten and violently stamped on the neck of the suspected goat thief, leading to his death.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Region Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the victim identified only as Abombi, was arrested for allegedly stealing a pregnant goat at Ayigbe town, a suburb of Nsawam by some unknown persons.

According to the Police, the suspect was dragged to Nana Odiasempa Nii Ade Quaye’s palace at Ayigbe town.

On arrival, the suspect WO1 Adjona Henry, now the driver of the chief, subjected the victim to severe beatings by whipping him with a rope and also stamped on his chest and neck whilst helplessly lying on the ground.

The victim who was badly injured and was near unconscious was released by his assailant.

A footage widely shared on social media saw the deceased begging for mercy while the old soldier subjected him to severe beatings at the palace.

The police acting spokesperson, Francis Gomado added that the deceased is suspected to have become unconscious during the beating, which included the stamping of his neck and chest.

The deceased managed to walk away to a spot at the railway crossing but found dead the following morning at a nearby spot.

The Police upon hearing the information stormed the Palace over the weekend to arrest and detained Nana Odiasempa Nii Ade Quaye and WO1 Adjona Henry to assist in their investigations.

“He (the deceased) was found dead the following day at the railway crossing at Nsawam.

His body has since been sent to Police Hospital for preservation awaiting autopsy”, the police spokesperson said.

He added that “we also have the disturbing video footage of the callous beatings of the victim to help in investigation and prosecution”.

Meanwhile, the chief and his driver are expected to be paraded before the law court this week.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Nsawam