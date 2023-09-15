Omane Boamah Denies Afrah Hospital Contract

Director of Elections and IT of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has refuted claims of his Membership on the Board of Directors of Afrah International Hospital in Accra.

This follows allegations trending that he served as a Board Member of the Afrah International Hospital and also awarded a payroll contract to the current Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

However, reacting to the statement in a post on his Facebook, he noted that ‘ I’ve never served as a Board Member and was never practitioner in charge at Afrah International Hospital’’.

According to him, ‘’It is important to clarify that I have never served as a Board Member or a Practitioner in-charge at Afrah International Hospital. That fact can be verified by the Registrar General’s Department and the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency, the official repositories of such information’’.

The former Minister for Communications explained ‘’for the avoidance of any doubt let me add that I am neither a partner nor a shareholder of the hospital’’.

‘’I have only practiced medicine part-time at the Afrah International Hospital, a matter of public knowledge. Anyone who doubts this information can search for the truth from the regulatory bodies mentioned above’’.

‘’We must understand that disease does not discriminate based on political affiliations. It does not know NDC or NPP. I, therefore, urge all to refrain from impugning the professional integrity of medical practitioners and their practice’’ he noted.

He added that ‘’I remain a loyal activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) whose dedication to HE John Dramani Mahama is abundantly obvious’’.

‘’Let me make it abundantly clear, I never awarded any payroll contract to Bryan Acheampong. The Ministry of Communications is not in charge of payroll. How could I have awarded such a contract? Okudzeto, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and I returned our official vehicles before leaving the office. We didn’t even think of buying them’’ the statement said.

