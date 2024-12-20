OmniBSIC Bank Reinforces ESG Commitment With GACL, EPA Partnership

OmniBSIC Bank Ghana continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices by partnering with the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

At a ceremony to mark the ‘Joint Safety and Environment Week’, organised by the GACL at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) under the theme: ‘Uniting Aviation for a Safer and Greener Tomorrow’, the Bank donated state-of-the-art waste segregation bins to support effective waste management at the airport.

The Bank also, in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched an initiative to reduce the use of single-use plastic products.

The donation to the GACL and the partnership launch with the EPA are in line with the Bank’s broader strategy of promoting responsible waste segregation, including reducing, reusing, and recycling, particularly in sectors like aviation where sustainable practices are critical for long-term survival.

Speaking at the event at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Corporate Affairs of OmniBSIC Bank Ghana, Chidinma Braye-Yankee, Group Head, who read a speech on behalf of the Bank’s Managing Director, Daniel Asiedu, highlighted the importance of ESG initiatives in creating shared value.

“These bins represent our dedication to promoting sustainable waste management practices, which are essential in driving the agenda for a greener future. For OmniBSIC Bank, this project reflects our deep-rooted commitment to ESG objectives and demonstrates how partnerships can drive the shared value of supporting environmental sustainability while enhancing safety and operational excellence in key sectors,” she said.

She expressed confidence in the impact of the donation, noting, “We are certain that these bins will advance GACL’s ongoing effort in creating a safer and greener environment for travelers, staff, and stakeholders. I commend GACL for its leadership in this initiative, setting a remarkable example for other sectors to follow. We look forward to seeing these efforts ripple through the industry and inspire greater collaboration for sustainability.”

Chief Risk Officer, Dominic Donkoh, speaking at the EPA event in Accra, noted that as a financial institution, OmniBSIC Bank is committed to promoting a greener and cleaner world.

“The environmental and socioeconomic consequences of plastic waste are far-reaching, impacting our ecosystems, public health, and economic prosperity.

This sensitisation programme is particularly commendable because it tackles the issue at its source—the point of entry. By creating awareness and implementing control measures, we are not only reducing the influx of these harmful materials but also encouraging responsible consumption and waste management practices.

At OmniBSIC Bank, our commitment to environmental stewardship is reflected in our operations and corporate social responsibility initiatives. We actively support programmes that promote environmental protection, resource efficiency, and community empowerment. Today, we reiterate this commitment by standing with the EPA and all stakeholders in this fight against plastic pollution,” he said.

Managing Director of GACL, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, emphasised the organization’s commitment to strengthening partnerships across the aviation industry to advance safety and environmental sustainability.

“This year’s theme reflects our dedication to uniting aviation stakeholders in addressing safety and environmental concerns. Together, we can create a safer and greener future for the industry and its stakeholders,” she stated.

The growing importance of ESG in finance and banking data from the Global ESG Banking Study 2023 indicates that 76 percent of financial institutions now align their strategies with ESG goals, recognizing that sustainability efforts directly impact long-term profitability and societal impact. Similarly, the aviation industry, responsible for approximately 2.5 percent of global carbon emissions, has embraced sustainability practices as critical to its operations.

Initiatives like waste management, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly operations are vital in reducing the sector’s carbon footprint.

OmniBSIC Bank’s partnership with GACL and the EPA highlights the growing trend of cross-sector collaborations to meet ESG goals.

By aligning with key stakeholders, the bank is setting a benchmark for integrating environmental responsibility into its operational framework while supporting the aviation sector’s sustainability initiatives.

The two events brought together officials from Africa World Airlines (AWA), Passion Air, OmniBSIC Bank, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and other stakeholders reflecting a collective commitment to building a future where safety and environmental sustainability are central to industry operations.

A Business Desk Report