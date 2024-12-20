Police Warn Party Supporters Against Invading Collation Centres

ACP Ansah-Akrofi addressing journalists

The Ghana Police Service has issued a warning to party leadership to refrain from inciting their supporters with inflammatory rhetoric aimed at invading collation centres.

During a press conference today in Accra, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of Communications for the Ghana Police Service, stated that following a High Court order directing the Electoral Commission to re-collate results for certain disputed constituencies due to identified anomalies, the National Security Taskforce will deploy both police and military personnel to various constituencies to oversee the process.

According to ACP Ansah-Akrofi, the joint military-police patrol deployment was also requested by the Electoral Commission (EC) to help maintain peace and security during this exercise.

“The Electoral Commission informed the Taskforce of its readiness to proceed with the outstanding collation and requested that the Taskforce provide the necessary security,” she said.

She urged party supporters to refrain from inciting violence at the collation centres, emphasising that individuals found causing disturbances will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The Taskforce would like to remind political parties to avoid inciting their supporters to gather and mass up at collation centres to cause destructions,” she added.

“The Taskforce assures the Electoral Commission of its readiness to provide the necessary security for the outstanding collations,” she stated.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi also announced that only individuals accredited by the Electoral Commission will be permitted access to the collation centres.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke