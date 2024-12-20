NDC Application Against EC’s Re-Collation Thrown Out

In a significant development, an Accra High Court has dismissed the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) application seeking to place an injunction on the Electoral Commission (EC) from re-collating the parliamentary results in nine disputed constituencies.

The court said it cannot lend its support to an illegality, specifically declarations made under duress.

This decision paves the way for the EC to proceed with the re-collation of results in the affected constituencies.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute began when the EC announced that it would not uphold the results of nine constituencies due to disruptions and irregularities in the collation process.

The affected constituencies include Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, Dome Kwabenya, Nsawam Adoagyiri, and Techiman South.

According to the EC, the disruptions were caused by supporters of political parties who besieged collation centers, destroyed property, and intimidated EC staff.

The commission stated that the presence of hundreds of supporters at the collation centers brought proceedings to a standstill and, in some instances, vandalized and destroyed desktop computers set up to collate results electronically.

Court Ruling

In its ruling, the High Court emphasized that it cannot support declarations made under duress, as this would undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

The court’s decision is seen as a significant development in the ongoing dispute over the parliamentary election results.

The EC has welcomed the court’s ruling, stating that it will proceed with the re-collation of results in the affected constituencies.

The commission has assured the public that it will conduct the re-collation process transparently and fairly, ensuring that the will of the people is reflected in the final results.

The NDC has expressed disappointment with the court’s ruling, stating that it will explore all available legal options to challenge the decision.

The party has accused the EC of being biased and attempting to manipulate the electoral process in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

-BY Daniel Bampoe