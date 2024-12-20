Court Orders EC To Declare Outstanding Constituencies’ Results

Jean Mensa

In a significant development, the High Court has granted the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Mandamus application, compelling the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile, collate, and declare the results of all outstanding constituencies.

The Court ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-collate and declare the results of the Ablekuma North and Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituencies.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute began when the EC announced that it would not uphold the results of nine constituencies due to disruptions and irregularities in the collation process.

The affected constituencies include Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, Dome Kwabenya, Nsawam Adoagyiri, and Techiman South.

According to the EC, the disruptions were caused by supporters of political parties who besieged collation centers, destroyed property, and intimidated EC staff.

The commission stated that the presence of hundreds of supporters at the collation centers brought proceedings to a standstill and, in some instances, vandalized and destroyed desktop computers set up to collate results electronically.

Court Ruling

The court also directed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to provide armed security to assist the EC in the collation process.

Presiding judge Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman, in his ruling on Friday, December 20, ordered the EC to proceed with the recollation of the results in the Ablekuma North constituency.

This ruling was made despite objections from NDC legal representatives, led by Godwin Edudzi Tamaklo.

Similarly, objections raised by Gary Nimako, lead counsel for Frank Annoh-Dompreh of the NPP, were also overruled.

Both lawyers argued that the results of the constituencies had already been declared, but the court determined that anomalies in the process warranted the re-collation.

The court’s decision is seen as a significant development in the ongoing dispute over the parliamentary election results.

EC Explains NDC Disruption in 9 Constituencies

The EC has explained that the disruptions in the nine constituencies were caused by supporters of the NDC who besieged collation centers, destroyed property, and intimidated EC staff.

NDC Fights EC

The NDC has expressed strong objections to the EC’s decision to uphold the results of certain constituencies, citing irregularities and disruptions in the collation process.

The party has accused the EC of being biased and attempting to dilute the NDC’s two-thirds majority.

The EC has maintained that its mandate is to conduct credible, transparent, and fair elections and that it will not uphold declarations made under duress or without following due process.

The commission has called on the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama, to intervene and provide the necessary security and protection to enable the commission to complete its work.

The commission has also appealed to the National Election Security Task Force to work together to ensure the safety and security of EC staff and the electoral process.

The EC emphasized that its mandate is to conduct credible, transparent, and fair elections, and it will not compromise on this principle.

-BY Daniel Bampoe