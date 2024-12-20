We Are Ready For Recollation- Police Assure

The National Elections Security Taskforce led by the Ghana Police Service has announced its readiness to provide full security for the recollation of disputed constituency results by the Electoral Commission (EC).

This comes after the High Court granted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mandamus application, compelling the EC to compile, collate, and declare the results of all outstanding constituencies.

According to ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Police Public Affairs Directorate, the National Election Security Task Force and the EC held a meeting on December 12, 2024, to discuss issues about the outstanding collations in some constituencies.

At the meeting, the EC informed the Task Force of its preparedness to proceed with the outstanding collations and requested the Task Force to provide the needed security.

“The Task Force assured the Electoral Commission of its readiness to provide the needed security for the outstanding collations,” ACP Ansah-Akrofi stated.

“In addition, the Commission reminded the Task Force that during the collation, only individuals accredited by the Commission should be allowed access to the collation centers.”

ACP Ansah-Akrofi emphasized that there will be a joint police and military deployment for the exercise.

“We wish to caution the public that non-accredited persons will not be permitted at the centers,” she warned. “Also, the Task Force would like to urge the political parties to refrain from inciting their supporters to mass up at the collation centers to disrupt the process.”

The EC had earlier announced that it would not uphold declarations made under duress or without following due process, citing disruptions and irregularities in the collation process in nine constituencies.

The affected constituencies are Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, Dome Kwabenya, Nsawam Adoagyiri, and Techiman South among others.

BY Daniel Bampoe