Mahama Angry At EC Over Recollation Of Parliamentary Results

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has expressed his discontent with the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to re-collate the parliamentary results in nine disputed constituencies.

John Mahama’s criticism comes after the EC announced that it would not uphold the declaration of parliamentary results in the affected constituencies, citing declarations made under duress.

“The few outstanding issues arising from the elections where nine constituencies are in dispute, and we think that the EC should act in a principled manner,” Mahama said.

Speaking to African ambassadors and high commissioners on Friday, December 20, Mahama emphasized the importance of transparency and fairness in the EC’s operations.

He emphasized the need for fairness and consistency in the EC’s decisions, particularly concerning the management of disputed parliamentary results.

John Mahama questioned the EC’s alleged selective application of rules, pointing out that similar cases have been handled differently in the past.

He cited the example of Techiman South during the 2020 general elections, where the EC declared the parliamentary results despite reported irregularities and objections from stakeholders.

“You can not change the rules when it suits you and apply different rules when different circumstances exist,” Mahama argued.

“There was a particular case in 2020, and the EC came out clearly that if a declaration had been made, it was not the duty of the commission to adjudicate it, and the court was the right place to go.”

John Mahama also criticized the EC’s decision to suspend the re-collation of results in the nine constituencies, citing procedural breaches and threats to its staff.

He emphasized that such inconsistencies erode public trust in the EC and jeopardize the credibility of the electoral process.

Mr. Mahama called on the EC to engage all political stakeholders and ensure that justice is not only done but is seen to be done.

He reiterated the need for robust mechanisms to safeguard Ghana’s democratic institutions, adding that the EC’s actions must inspire confidence among the citizenry and the international community.

“We don’t think the goalpost should be shifted depending on who is at the other end of the stick,” Mahama said.

“We think that there must be fairness and justice in everything we do,” he added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe