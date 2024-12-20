Ghana’s Celebrated Business Productivity Festival Launched

Christabel Dadzie

The “Aha Ye De” festival, a celebration that enhances productivity, and promotes business and made-in-Ghana products has been launched by the Ahaspora Professional Network in collaboration with CalBank Ghana.

The initiative, Aha Ye De, meaning “Here is good”, was conceived as a platform to showcase the best of Ghanaian ingenuity and enterprise.

Founder and CEO of Ahaspora Professional Network, Christabel Dadzie said by convening the nation’s entrepreneurs and artisans, will proudly highlight the finest made-in-Ghana products, underscoring the wealth of talent and innovation that Ghana has to offer.

According to her, their primary objective is to provide a platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their products and services.

“By doing so, we aim to facilitate business growth and development, while also fostering valuable networking opportunities that can help take their businesses to the next level,” she said.

Moreover, Christabel Dadzie indicated that the platform facilitates networking, partnership-building, and collaboration among entrepreneurs, which are essential elements for business growth and success, hence, by fostering these connections, we’re helping to build a stronger, more resilient business community in Ghana.

She stated that the vendors for this year’s Aha Ye De festival are exclusively Ghanaian, and that’s where their story begins.

She indicated that the products to be showcased are proudly made in Ghana, with the majority of materials sourced locally.

“While some components may be sourced from elsewhere, the result is a world-class product, crafted with excellence right here in Ghana,” she added.

Through this initiative, “we are witnessing the creation of a ripple effect in the job market, and our vendors are not only showcasing their products but also hiring and mentoring young people, thereby providing them with valuable employment opportunities”.

She indicated that the expected number of vendors to exhibit their made-in-Ghana products and Ghanaian foods at this year’s Aha Ye De festival is 60.

Explaining, she said their strategy is to maintain an intimate and curated event, where vendors can effectively showcase and sell their products without getting lost in the crowd.

“Similarly, we aim to provide a comfortable and manageable shopping experience for our attendees, allowing them to easily discover and engage with the unique offerings of our vendors,” she added.

She assured that this year’s festival will be an interesting and joyous one, adding that there are going to be varieties of performances and games like oware, ludu for adults, and bouncing castle and video games for children.

She showed appreciation to CalBank for their collaboration, saying they have been a supportive partner.

By Janet Odei Amponsah