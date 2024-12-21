Alan Confers With Mahama

In a surprising turn of events, Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change, paid a courtesy call on President-elect John Dramani Mahama at his office on Friday, December 20, 2024.

The meeting was a follow-up to Alan Kyerematen’s earlier congratulatory message, in which he commended Mahama on his victory in the just-ended presidential election.

During the meeting, Alan Kyerematen presented a copy of his Great Transformation Plan (GTP) to President-elect John Mahama, symbolizing his readiness to share innovative strategies and knowledge to enhance national progress.

Alan Kyerematen’s visit to President-elect Mahama has been met with mixed reactions from the public, particularly from members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which Alan Kyerematen dumped in pursuit of his presidential ambitions.

Some NPP members have taken to social media to roast Alan Kyerematen, accusing him of lobbying for a position in Mahama’s next government.

However, it is worth noting that Alan Kyerematen’s meeting with Mahama was not solely driven by personal interests.

Rather, it was a gesture of goodwill and a demonstration of his commitment to Ghana’s progress, regardless of party affiliations.

Alan Kyerematen emphasized during the meeting, that his vision is to foster unity through constructive engagement and to promote a government of national unity that transcends partisan interests.

President-elect Mahama, on his part, praised Alan Kyerematen as a political heavyweight with a visionary approach to national issues.

He expressed regret over the internal politics of the NPP that led to Alan Kyerematen’s departure but extended his good wishes to the party.

Mahama also acknowledged the transformative potential of Alan Kyerematen’s GTP and admitted that any ideas borrowed from the plan would be credited to Alan.

