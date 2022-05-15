One Arrested Over Filling Station Attack

A suspect identified as Kwaku Prince Ampong Agyei, 21, is currently in the grips of the Police over the robbery attack on the Glory Oil Fuel station at Akyem Abenase in Akyemansa District of the Eastern region.

The suspect currently assisting police investigation is belived to be part of the three gang robbers who attacked the fuel station was arrested after he was spotted emerging from the bush in the area minutes after the robbery incident.

The Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the arrest said the Akyemansa District Police Command deployed the night patrol team led by Chief Inspector Ahiatsi to the scene after the CEO of the company informed the Police that the fuel station has come under attack by three masked armed robbers.

He explained that the robbers fled the scene into the bush before the arrival of the Police, adding that the patrol team recovered two BB empty shells from the scene.

Faustina Ampomaa, 23 was seen in critical condition with a gunshot wound on the right side of her face while Jennifer Sekyibea, 22, sustained a cut on the head.

It has been established that the day the incident occurred the three armed robbers emerged from the bush behind the Filling Station and attacked the fuel attendants who had then just closed.

The police said the robbers used a metal bar on victim Jennifer Sekyibea and shot through the glass door into the cash room hitting victim Faustina Ampomaa on the face.

The robbers however could not enter the room because it was locked.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commander, ACP FS Adikah-led Divisional CID has visited the two victims at the Oda Government Hospital, as the Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the other suspects.

BY Daniel Bampoe