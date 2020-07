One Dead In Budumburam Shooting

A 29-year old man died from gunshot wounds after police tried to disarm him for terrorising residents with cutlass at the Budumburam Taxi Rank in the early hours of Saturday.

DSP Irene Oppong, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said the man was shot in the leg and on the left arm by the Police in an attempt to disarm him when he attempted to attack the police with a weapon.

She explained that on Saturday, July 18, at about 3:30am, the Kasoa Divisional Police received a distress call that a young man armed with two cutlasses was terrorising residents at the Gomoa Buduburam Taxi Station.

She said a patrol team was dispatched to the scene and upon arrival met the man armed with two cutlasses chasing people around.

DSP Oppong said he started attacking the police with his cutlasses upon seeing them and they shot him in the leg in an attempt to disarm him, but he grew more violent and aggressive.

She said the Police then shot him on the left arm to disarm him but he fell and died as a result.

They retrieved a car key from the deceased’s pocket.

The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for preservation, identification, and autopsy while investigation is ongoing.