One Dead, Others Injured In Bogoso Accident

One person has been confirmed dead following an accident involving a DAF truck and five other vehicles at Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley municipality of the Western Region.

Four others persons sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to health facility for medical attention.

Per police investigation, the driver of the DAF truck, carrying timber logs from the Prestea end of the road, upon reaching Bogoso lost control while negotiating a curve with the chains on a trailer carrying the logs loosened accidentally.

The logs fell on the five other vehicles.

The incident saw traders and people running helter skelter with many leaving their wares behind despite Saturday being a busy market day.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other emergency services rushed to the scene to save lives.

By Vincent Kubi