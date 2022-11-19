Dr. Kwasi Botchwey Is Dead

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwesi Botchwey, has passed on Saturday (19 November) at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Botchwey died aged 78.

He has not been well for some time now, family sources said.

He was the longest-serving Finance Minister in Ghana. He served in the office alongside Ghana’s longest-serving head of state, the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

The late economist received his secondary school education at the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School in Ghana. Dr. Botchwey held an LL.B. from the University of Ghana, an LL.M from Yale Law School, and a doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School.

He taught at the University of Zambia, the University of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), and the University of Ghana. Other notable previous assignments of Dr. Botchwey were advisor to the World Bank on the 1997 World Development Report.

He was among others, a member and Chairman of IMF‘s Group of Independent Experts who conducted the first ever external evaluation of the Enhanced Structural Adjustment Facility, an advisor to the UNDP‘s UN Special Initiative on Africa, and an advisor to the European Centre for Development Policy Management (ECDPM).