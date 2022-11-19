Lawyer Poku-Adusei Assists Bekwai Police With Motorbikes

Ralph Poku-Adusei presenting keys to the motorbike to the Bekwai District Police.

Private legal practitioner and Managing Partner at Trent Legal Amansie Chambers, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has donated two motorbikes to the Bekwai District Police Headquarters in the Bekwai Constituency of the Ashanti.

The donation forms parts of his move to assist in policing in the area especially with the Yuletide just a few weeks away.

The astute lawyer, who is an indigene of Bekwai, during a recent familiarization tour of the Bekwai Constituency, made a stopover at the Police command and it came to light during his interaction with the command, that they had logistical challenges, one of which is mobility equipment.

The police command in the region is yet to receive its share of the 1,500 motorbikes commissioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo, this year as part of his administration’s efforts to provide adequate resources to the Police to enhance their work.

The Bekwai District has a total of seven Police Stations located at Senfi, Anwiankwanta, Ahwiaa, Essumeja, Abodom, Kokofu and Bekwai. Inspite of this level of Police presence, residents of the District have endured recent highway robberies and pockets of insecurity.

This has largely been attributed to the lack of transportation logistics to enable Police in the Bekwai District to respond rapidly to distress calls and complaints.

The only pick-up truck allocated to the Police command has broken down for several years and has only one Toyota Camry vehicle that it uses for its patrol duties.

Ralph Poku-Adusei, during the presentation of the motorbikes noted that he was compelled to assist the Police right away after his visit because as the yuletide approaches, the security of market women, traders, and customers had to be prioritised.

“The Police are a very important establishment in our country and they deserve the support of everyone of us to do their work in keeping us safe.

“I consider this presentation a community duty and I look forward to doing much more for the Police command in Bekwai and all other institutions that provide critical support to the district,” Mr Poku-Adusei said.

“Maintenance they say is not really a culture that is upheld in our country. However, I urge the Police command to do everything possible to undertake regular maintenance of the motorbikes in order to have them in service for a long time,” the Mr. Poku-Adusei added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak