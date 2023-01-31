One Grabbed Over Krofrom Gang Murder

Nana Osei Gyeabour, the suspect

ONE SUSPECT has, reportedly, been apprehended in connection with the gruesome murder of Kwabena Azure at Krofrom in Kumasi.

Azure was butchered by a group of about five men in the evening of January 25, 2023, in what was believed to be a reprisal gang attack.

The suspect, identified as Nana Osei Gyeabour, nicknamed as ‘Point’, was said to have gone into hiding with other key suspects after Azure’s death.

According to reports, the police, who are determined to bring the perpetrators to book, arrested Gyeabuor from his hideout over the weekend.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that two fierce gang groups in Krofrom, one of which Azure belongs to, clashed violently about one-year ago.

During the bloody clash, one person from one of the rival groups, sustained serious injuries. His colleagues retaliated by killing Azure a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the police in Kumasi are interrogating Gyeabuor as efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects to assist in investigations.

In a related development, there has been an uneasy calm at Krofrom since Azure was murdered. There are fears that his colleagues would also retaliate his death.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi