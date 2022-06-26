One Killed, 15 Injured In Clash At Yonyo

One person has been killed following a clash between the Jujungu and Babuni communities in the Yonyo District of the North East Region.

The incident which occurred Friday June 24, 2022 also left 15 persons with various degrees of injury and receiving medical treatment at health facilities.

Though the cause of the clash is yet to be ascertain but several houses were reportedly touched as a result of the dispute.

However, police managed to restore calm in the areas as several officers have been deployed to the communities.

A report carried by Citi Fm which was monitored by DGN Online indicates that “So many people have been injured, and they have been admitted at the Tamale Teaching Hospital. Calm has been restored in the communities.”

Similar incident occured about a month ago where youth of Karimenga set a police checkpoint ablaze over the alleged shooting of a pillion rider.

The youth vandalized the checkpoint after police at the Karimenga checkpoint shot a female pillion rider in an attempt to arrest a cyclist who crashed into its barricade and sped off.

By Vincent Kubi