Akufo-Addo Boarded Train From France To Belgium– Presidency

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo boarded train from Paris to Brussels, Belgium says the Presidency.

This is contrary to claim the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who stated in a Facebook post that the President travelled by chartered luxurious flight.

The allegation by the lawmaker led to a section of the public criticising President Akufo-Addo for seeming extravagance with regard to the flights chartered for his trips abroad.

However, giving vivid information with regards to the claim by Mr. Ablakwa, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin revealed that President Akufo-Addo and his 12-member entourage travelled to Brussels through commercial transport means.

According to Mr Arhin, President Akufo-Addo travelled from Accra to Paris on Sunday, June 19 on a commercial flight.

He said even the Air France flight made a stopover in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso before proceeding to the French capital.

“In fact, all of President Akufo-Addo’s 12-member delegation travelled commercial,” Mr Arhin said in the statement on Friday, June 24.

“Upon arrival in Paris, President Akufo-Addo and his delegation travelled via train to Brussels to attend the European Development Days event, where, on Tuesday, 21st June 2022, he was a keynote speaker, and later held meetings with the President of European Investment Bank on two key subject areas.”

Meanwhile, there are strong indication that the president will be travelling on Sunday, June 26 by the use of the Presidential Jet.

By Vincent Kubi