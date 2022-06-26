Akufo-Addo Set To Visit Portugal Today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to leave the shores of the country to Lisbon, Portugal today, Sunday, June 26, to attend the 2022 UN Ocean Conference.

He will return to the country on Wednesday, June 29.

This travel comes barely a day after the president had returned from Kigali, Rwanda, where he joined other heads of state of Commonwealth nations for the 25th Meeting of the Commonwealth of Governments.

President Akufo-Addo’s trip was announced in a press statement issued by the Presidency on Friday, June 24, 2022 while responding to Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The lawmaker had raised concerns about expenses incurred by the president on his trip from Brussels to Kigali.

However, the press statement from the Presidency and signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin exposed inaccuracies in the lawmaker claims and among others said the president and his entourage traveled in commercial flight and train to Brussels but return in a chartered flight based on advice by Ghana’s Mission in Belgium.

By Vincent Kubi