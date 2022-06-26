Ghana Hosts ECOWAS Statutory Meetings On Wednesday

Ghana will from Wednesday June 29 to Sunday July 3, 2022, host the statutory meetings of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS).

The meetings will be held for 5 days continuously.

The Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level will be held on Wednesday June 29, 2022 followed by the Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers on June 30 to July 1, 2022 then the Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government will take place on Sunday July 3, 2022.

The 29th Ordinary Session of the Administration and Finance Committee, outcomes informed the work of the Council of Ministers which was held at the last meetings of ECOWAS. The Administration and Finance Committee is made up of Experts from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance of ECOWAS Member States, who met at the Alisa Hotel from June 8 to June 12, 2022.

In line with the practice of ECOWAS, the Sessions deliberated on important regional matters germane to West African States, including recent political and security developments that have threatened the peace and stability in the region.

The agenda for the sessions was focus on the progress of ECOWAS Institutional Reforms; ECOWAS Vision 2050; the Status of Tasks assigned by the 85th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers; the ECOWAS African Research and Innovation Forum (FARI); as well as the Humanitarian situation in the region, among others.

All Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, with the exception of Mali, participated in the summit with the President, Vice President and support staff of the Commission.

Other guests include the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS Special Envoy and Mediator for Mali, Goodluck Jonathan.

By Vincent Kubi