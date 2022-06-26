Oda Deputy GRA Boss Dies In River

The Second-in-Command for Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Akyem Oda Division in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region, Richard Frimpong has met his untimely death after a car he was driving plunged into river Boti on the Akyem Oda-Nkwanta road.

According to reports, he was driving a Benz saloon car from Akyem Ntronang after visiting his family and was heading towards Akyem Oda.

While on his way, the car suddenly veered off the road and crashed into the river over the weekend.

Some residents around quickly rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue him and he was retrieved unconsciously.

He was then rushed to the emergency ward of the Akyem Oda Government Hospital where a Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on him but he was still unresponsive.

He reportedly later died at the hospital.

The body has since been deposited at the facility morgue pending autopsy as efforts are ongoing to reach his family and GRA officials.

– BY Daniel Bampoe