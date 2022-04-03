One Killed, 8 Injured At Galamsey Site In Akyem Asunafo

A shooting incident involving some unknown landguards on a mining site at Akyem Asunafo in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region has led to the death of one person as eight others have also been wounded.

This follows clashes between residents of Akyem Asunafo and a group of miners over the weekend after the residents in all attempts to stop the illegal mining in the area proved futile.

Some part of the community has been earmarked for community mining against the opposition by the residents.

However, some armed landguards hired to protect the mining site in a rambo style stormed the community and attacked the members.

The landguard went to the site amidst indiscriminate shooting in which nine residents sustained injuries and were rushed to Enyirisi Government Hospital but one was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh after the incident in a statement said “Eastern Regional Police Command led by DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackaah has visited the community and the hospital where the remaining eight persons are receiving medical treatment”.

According to him, Police Patrol teams have also been deployed around Asunafo to maintain law and order, adding that the residents of the Asunafo Community have been urged to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects who are currently on the run, to face justice.

BY Daniel Bampoe