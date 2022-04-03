Former Abuakwa North MCE Is Dead

The immediate past Municipal Chief Executive , MCE for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region, Owusu Twum Ampofo popularly known as Pataku has passed away.

He died in the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Akyem Tafo Government Hospital.

Pataku was the first MCE for Abuakwa North after it was carved out from Abuakwa South and inaugurated in June 1, 2018.

He was replaced in 2021 by Alhaji Umar Babs Bodinga, the current MCE .

The late Owusu Twum Ampofo was battling with yet to be known illness which deteriorated in recent times hence his admission at Akyem Tafo Government Hospital but succumbed.

The former MCE was an educationist and politician.

He was headteacher of CRIG Junior High School, former Head master of Mampong School for the Deaf, former headmaster of Nkawkaw Senior High School before retiring.