World Cup Winner To Pocket $42m

It has emerged that all the 32 countries that qualified for the 2022 World Cup, will receive One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dollars *($1,500.000.00)* each to prepare for the tournament.

The eventual winner of the trophy will take home *$42 m, while the runners-up and third-place teams pocket $30 m and $27m* respectively.

The fourth-place nations will go home with *$25 m, fifth to eighth places will receive $17 m, while $13 m* will go to ninth to the 16th placed teams.

Interestingly, the 17th to 32nd placed countries will not go empty-handed as they will get *$9 million.*

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, recently revealed that the world football ruling body is eyeing a record $7 billion revenue from the World cup in Qatar.

It is expected to overtake the previous revenue by $600 million.

Ghana qualified to the stage by away goal advantage in Nigeria. Nigeria, the arch rival of Ghana has missed out on a seventh World cup appearance, will not be part of this largesse.

The Super Eagles failed to pick a ticket, after drawing 1-1 with Ghana in Abuja, losing out on an away goal policy of FIFA.