Onyimpon Awards Launched

A section of indus try stakeholders in a group photograph after the launch

The maiden edition of the annual Onyimpon Awards scheme which seeks to celebrate lifetime achievers in the arts and cultural space has been launched.

The launch of the awards scheme took place at the Accra Tourism Information Centre in Accra.

Several stakeholders in the creative arts, including Ken Fiati and Nana Hemaa, Daddy Bosco, Franky5, Adwoa Awindor, among others were present.

It is being organised by the Centre for Communication and Culture, with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Ghana Culture Forum, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), and the National Theatre.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Enimil Ashon, the Executive Director of the Centre for Communication and Culture and a seasoned journalist, said that the awards scheme takes into account all facets of the arts and culture rather than just one, and honours the creative arts sector.

The main awards ceremony is scheduled for September 13, 2024, which is also Dr. Ephraim Amu’s birthday.

Dr. Amu, a well-known composer, is considered the father of Ghanaian arts music.

Explaining the reasoning behind the September 13 date for the awards night, Mr. Ashon stated, “Dr. Ephraim Amu was born on that day in 1899, and his 125th birthday is being celebrated on this carefully chosen date. For us, setting the date is a declaration. All we are saying is that there hasn’t been enough celebration of Ephraim Amu.”

Mr. Carl Ampah, a representative of UNESCO, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to cultural policies and the preservation of intangible cultural treasures.

He underlined how crucial legal frameworks are for artists, especially when it comes to intellectual property and heritage.

Mr. Ampah commended the Onyimpon Awards for honouring exceptional accomplishments in a range of creative industry areas, such as literature and visual arts.

He emphasised the importance of these artists’ economic contributions as well as the significance of the creative sector to the growth of society and the creation of jobs.

On her part, Madam Betty Kobi, the Ghana Tourism Authority’s (GTA) Director of Marketing, recognised the role of creativity in influencing and advancing national culture.