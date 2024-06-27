Thieves Ransack NPP Office

The NPP Juaben Constituency Office

THIEVES HAVE forcibly broken into the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office at Juaben in the Ashanti Region and made away with six Nasco 42 inches television sets.

The unknown hoodlums, reportedly, climbed a wooden ladder to get access to the locked office around 4am on Monday, June 24, 2024, and ransacked the entire place.

A police report from Juaben, sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, said the security agents are investigating the theft to help arrest the culprits.

The NPP Chairman of Juaben, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, the police report said, “at 8am on June 24 reported to police that same day at about 4am thieves broke into the NPP office.”

He said the security man at the office, Edward Kwame Okyere, called and informed him that a thief or thieves have broken into the said party office and had stolen television sets and other items.

Upon receipt of the complaint, a team of police personnel quickly visited the crime scene at the NPP Juaben Constituency office.

“Upon inspections at the scene of crime, police saw a wooden ladder behind the party office fence wall against the polytank container to the main premises of the party office.

“It is believed that the thief or thieves used the ladder and scaled into the premises and caused damage to the party reception room where they kept all the office keys inside a drawer.

“They ransacked the room and took some of the office keys from there, used same to open the secretary’s, chairman’s and Member of Parliament offices and stole six Nasco 42 inches television sets from the said offices,” the police report disclosed.

The police said the surroundings of the crime scene were thoroughly combed and they found one screw driver and one party T-shirt at the back of the fence wall.

“The crime scene team also lifted some print from the various office sliding windows and the scene was photographed for evidential purposes,” the report said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi