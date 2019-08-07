Opare Ansah Fixes 1500 New Streetlights In Suhum

An electrician fixing the street bulbs in the constituency.

Frederick Opare-Ansah, the Member of Parliament for Suhum constituency in the Eastern Region, is fixing some 1,500 new streetlights in the constituency.

The MP has secured 500 of the 1,500 streetlights to cover 528 communities.

The first phase of the project would cost GH¢250,000.

The project, among other things, aims at combating night time crimes within Suhum constituency, and strengthen security.

Mr. Opare-Ansah explained that ‘’the project is divided into three phases, the first phase commenced last week and it is expected to be done by the close of next week. Phase two and three of this project by the legislator is also projected to follow suit before the end of this year’’.

The MP said he is taking pragmatic steps in developing communities within the constituency and also providing adequate and timely support to better the lives of his constituents.

BY Daniel Bampoe