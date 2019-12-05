Opportunity Supports Farmers With Over GH¢110m

OPPORTUNITY INTERNATIONAL Savings and Loans has financed the agricultural sector of the economy by disbursing over GH¢110 million to 112,757 farmers from 2012 to date, with impressive recovery rate.

So far, it has reserved 15% of its loan portfolio to support Agriculture and Agro-related businesses in Ghana.

Opportunity’s Agric finance model seeks to support economically active farmers in agriculture and its related businesses including farming, irrigation, agro-marketing and processing, agro equipment etc.

The main crops being supported include Cocoa, Cashew, Root & Tuber, Rice, Vegetables, Maize, Oil Palm, Plantain, Pineapple, Poultry, Piggery, Livestock and Soy Bean in 10 out of the 16 regions in Ghana. In addition to financing, Opportunity continues to provide training to the farmers in Good Agricultural Practices, Digital Financial Services and other Financial Literacy programmes.

Recently, it entered into a partnership with Esoko Ghana, to enable farmers receive weather information and pricing for their farm produce in a timely manner. Opportunity’s contribution to the agricultural sector of Ghana has been recognized by receiving the ‘Best Company for promoting Agriculture and Agribusiness’ at the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards for both 2018 and 2019.

When the Head of Agribusiness, Isaac Kojo Gyesi, was interviewed, he said, most financial institutions perceived Agric finance as a high risk, but in his view, he believed that with a good financial model and commitment by the institution, the risk could be mitigated to the barest minimum. He is advocating for other financial institutions to come on board to support farmers as they celebrate the 35th edition of the National Farmers’ Day.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans (OISL) is a leading savings and loans institution in Ghana and is at the forefront of delivering financial services to help transform the lives of poor people. OISL was licensed by the Bank of Ghana in 2004 and has built a national branch network of 43 outlets with two thirds of the branches in rural locations. It currently serves almost 46,882 borrowers and over 523,871 savers.