Oregon International School Is Ten

Mr Mensah delivering his remarks at the event

Government should be commended for its initiatives on providing improved equitable access to quality education at all levels, former Parent and Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman of Oregon International School, Emmanuel Kenneth Mensah, has said.

Mr Mensah who is the first PTA Chairman of the school was speaking as the guest of honour at the launch of the 10th anniversary celebration of the school.

He emphasised the need for investment in education by saying that “societies with skilled individuals are best prepared to respond to potential economic and social crisis”.

He also urged government not to relent on its investment drive as the economic and social cost of school failure in terms of dropout are known to be detrimental to the growth of any nation.

“Successful completion of higher education gives more individuals better employment and healthier life prospects” he said.

Activities to mark the celebration included football gala, debate, cooking contest and the wearing of different attires within a particular week to mark Oregon’s week celebration.

The celebration would be climaxed with a Speech and Prize day on November 9, 2019.

The proprietress of the school, Helena Asiedu urged parents to commit more time and resources towards the educational development of their wards especially outside school period.

The headmaster of the School, Vanderpuye Shamsudin Allotey, assured parents of the schools commitment to producing top notch students who are the future leaders.

He talked about great exploit of the school in recent edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination “hence the rumour peddled about, that the school’s result has been cancelled is false”