Napo Blasts Author Over Prophet’s Image

Napo delivering his statement

THE EDUCATION Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has descended heavily on a certain author, who has infamously published a picture to represent Prophet Mohammed in his book.

The minister, nicknamed as ‘Napo’, who sounded extremely angry over the behaviour of the author, said “it is sacrilegious” for anyone to publish a picture just to represent the holy prophet.

The controversial book has been titled as ‘Our World and Out People’ for Primary Schools Basic Five. It is reported to have been written by a certain private publisher, who is already selling it on the market.

Some Muslim leaders raised concern about the book, especially the image that the author published to represent Prophet Mohammed, during the 75th annual Maulid of the Watania Islamic School in Kumasi.

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Dr. Opoku Prempeh, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, were present.

The Education Minister, in response, stated categorically that the controversial book had not been approved by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NACCA) so the public should take note.

He stated that the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) respects all religious groups and their beliefs, including Islam, therefore they would never approve such a book.

“The government doesn’t publish books. This book has not been approved by government. Books have to be approved by NACCA, which has representatives from all religious groups, including Islam.

“NACCA has not approved any text book therefore the author has caused a blasphemy. He did not show respect and I condemn his behaviour,” the Education Minister said, attracting applause from his audience.

Napo also urged people that have been criticizing his ministry unjustifiably over the controversial book, to stop doing so, saying that book has not been approved so it is wrong to blame government.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi