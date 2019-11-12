Nana Nominates 3 Judges To Supreme Court

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated three judges to the Supreme Court.

The nominations are subject to Parliamentary approval.

The three judges are: Justice vgMariama Owusu, Justice Lovelace Johnson and Justice Gertrude Tokornoo.

They are all judges of the Court of Appeal.

They have been appointed to replace three justices who are on retirement or are due for retirement by the end of 2020.

The retiring justices are: Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo, Justice Sophia Adinyira and Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo.

The Chief Justice is due to retire on December 20, 2019.

She joined the bench on November 30, 1995 and is the only remaining Justice that was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Jerry John Rawlings.

BY Melvin Tarlue