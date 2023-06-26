Organized Labour Declares Strike July 10

In a move that is set to cause significant disruption across the country, Organised Labour has declared a strike on Monday, July 10, 2023.

The decision comes after the management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited sacked three union leaders.

According to reports, other union members have also suffered abuses from the management, which is largely made up of Chinese.

Organised Labour has been calling for the reinstatement of the three leaders since March but their efforts have so far been in vain.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations have been involved in the matter, but talks have failed to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

As a result, the Secretary General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, who is also a Spokesperson for Organised Labour, has announced an industrial action.

“Even the President of Ghana cannot stop any worker in Ghana from exercising his or her right to belong to a trade union,” Dr. Yaw Baah said at a press conference in March.

The strike action is expected to have a significant impact as members of Organised Labour have been called upon to join the protest.

Dr Yaw Baah has even directed public sector workers not to report to work on Monday, July 10 as a first step to calling the management of Sunon-Asogli Power to order.

As the situation continues to unfold, many are hoping for a peaceful resolution that will satisfy both parties and prevent any further disruptions.

By Vincent Kubi