US Applauds Akufo-Addo On Economic Reforms

The United States (US) Secretary of the Treasury, Janet L. Yellen, has applauded President Nana Akufo-Addo for his efforts to address fiscal challenges and implement economic reforms, which have led to significant progress in the country’s economic development.

She also commended President Akufo-Addo’s leadership and vision, stating that his commitment to reforms had been instrumental in driving the country’s economic growth and positioning it as one of Africa’s most promising economies.

She gave the commendation on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, in France, on Thursday, June 22 of which President Nana Akufo-Addo was one of the key global personalities invited for the Summit by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Ms. Yellen further noted that the US government was committed to supporting Ghana’s economic development efforts, citing the recently announced $1 billion Development Finance Corporation (DFC) investment in the country’s energy sector as an example.

Responding, President Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to Ms. Yellen and the US government for their continued support of Ghana’s economic development agenda.

He reiterated his commitment to implementing policies and reforms that would help to accelerate economic growth, create jobs, and improve the standard of living for Ghanaians.

The President also highlighted his government’s efforts to improve the business environment and attract foreign investment, noting that Ghana remained open for business and was a preferred destination for investors looking to tap into Africa’s vast potential.

In conclusion, the meeting between Ms. Yellen and President Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of economic reforms and international cooperation in driving sustainable economic development and growth in emerging economies like Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi