Osofo Kyiri Abosom Dumps Wife On Live TV Show

Founder and Leader of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has announced the break up of his marriage with his wife.

He shockingly announced during a televised sermon, claiming his estranged wife left the marriage after accusing him of adultery.

“You know why Sofomaame is no longer present as you will always find her sitting behind me on the altar; she hasn’t been here for nearly a year now, she won’t be here again, she’s gone,” he told his congregation.

According to him, “she once joined forces with a few pastors to accuse me of using “juju” in my ministry; she later came to apologize, and I forgave her. She began doing it again, but this time I was being cautious since I knew what she was capable of.”

The Presidential hopeful, who is also known for founding the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) political party, further said he had a child outside of his marriage, adding that his wife has started divorce proceedings against him in various courts.

“My wife, Osofo Maame left me because I got a child out of wedlock with a very beautiful lady…. the girl is very beautiful, I’ll one day introduce her to the congregation… she’s no more my wife… there are a lot of beautiful ladies in this congregation…if I need help I’ll come to you for support, the work is big, but the laborers are few” he said on a live Tv.

He frankly said his wife has tried every legal strategy to inherit all of their assets, including his house, as well as have custody of their children, but she had failed in her endeavors.

He however urged his church members to continue supporting him and to focus on their religious convictions rather than listening to what others had to say about him and his personal life.

BY Daniel Bampoe