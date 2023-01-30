Over 30k Unclaimed Passports Left To Rot

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is asking all passport applicants to visit their local centers to pick up their passports.

According to the Ministry, over 30,000 passports are yet to be collected as the majority of the passports have been produced.

It said applicants have been notified via text messages but claims have been unsuccessful.

A communique released by the Ministry on Monday, January 30, 2023 stated that

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public, particularly passport applicants about the urgent need for them to collect their printed passports from the various Passport Application Centres (PAC).

“The Ministry is concerned that even though applicants have been informed through text messages that their passports have been printed and sent to the various Passport Application Centres, most of them are yet to be collected. Accra and Kumasi Passport Application Centres alone have about thirty thousand (30,000) uncollected passports.

“In view of the above, the Ministry is calling on passport applicants who are yet to collect their passports to visit their respective Passport Application Centres to do so, as they would be required for future renewal.”

“Thanking the general public for their cooperation on this important matter, the Ministry takes the opportunity to assure that the Passport Office remains committed to its mandate of delivering enhanced service to the general public.”

By Vincent Kubi