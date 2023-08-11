OSP Denies Revealing Cecilia Dapaah’s Bank Account Details

Kissi Adjebeng

In a recent public notice, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has categorically denied disclosing any information or details regarding the bank accounts of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, which are currently subject to a frozen order issued by the Special Prosecutor.

The OSP, responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption-related offenses, has urged the public to disregard media accounts that claim to have revealed the purported bank balances in question.

The statement released by the OSP emphasizes that no official disclosure regarding the frozen bank accounts of Cecilia Abena Dapaah has been made.

The OSP has not provided any information concerning the alleged balances or any other specifics pertaining to the case.

The OSP reaffirms its commitment to conducting investigations and prosecutions with utmost professionalism and adherence to due process. The office would like to caution against spreading unverified reports and emphasizes the importance of relying on official statements and authentic sources.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a prominent figure whose bank accounts are currently subject to a frozen order, has not made any public statements regarding the ongoing investigation.

It is important to note that allegations at this stage are yet to be proven, and Dapaah should be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

The OSP has assured the public that any significant updates or developments in this case will be communicated officially through appropriate channels. The office also encourages individuals to report any reliable information related to corruption or illegal activities to the appropriate authorities.

As this story unfolds, the Office of the Special Prosecutor continues its work to ensure transparency and accountability in the fight against corruption in [Country]. The public is advised to remain patient and rely on verified information from official sources to avoid misinformation and speculation.

The OSP’s investigation into the frozen bank accounts of Cecilia Abena Dapaah is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

