OSP Lifts Ban On Auction Sales

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) can now commence auction sales following the lifting of the ban by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The lifting of the ban on all auction sales placed on the Customs Division by the OSP was contained in a press release issued and assigned by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

“The Customs Division may commence auction sales of vehicles and other goods from Monday, 12 September 2022,”it said.

It however asked the Division to strictly comply with the Customs Act, 2015.

‘The auction sales should be conducted strictly in accordance with legal requirements, especially the provisions of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891).”

Meanwhile, the OSP has charged the Customs Division to comply with all ongoing investigations into alleged corruption suctions.

“The Customs Division should cooperate with and work closely with authorised officers of the Office of Special Prosecutor in respect of the investigations and the conduct of auction sales,” it added.

The Ban

The OSP on Monday, August 22, banned all auction sales over corruption allegations for investigations.

The Special Prosecutor further directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to immediately halt and discontinue all auction sales until the investigation is concluded.

The probe, between July 1, 2016, and August 15, 2022, was based on corruption and corruption-related activities in relation to auction sale of vehicles, and goods among other activities.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri