Kennedy Agyapong Begs To Attend Yam Festival- Togbe Afede

The Asogli State Counc in the Volta Region headed by Togbe Afede XIV appears to be on damage control move following public bashing of their action of deliberately inviting the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to their yam festival for embarrassment.

In a fresh statement after it was established that Togbe Afede officially extended invitation to the lawmaker who doubles as Board Chairman of Ghana Gas Company Limited, the Asogli State said the MP begged through his representatives for invitation to attend the Asogli Te Za (Yam Festival).

According to them, the leadership of the Council however, disapproved of inviting the MP because of unkind comments previously made by him against the Togbe Afede.

“The leadership of the Asogli State however disapproved of it because of several loose comments and utterances which the council viewed as unbecoming of an Honourable of Ghana’s Parliament,” a statemnet issued Monday September 12, 2022 signed by Secretary of the Council, Stephen Tetteh said.

The statement went ahead to list some of the remarks allegedly made by the MP against the traditional ruler in the past as the main reason to reject his gift and prevent him from gracing the occasion.

Interestingly, the statement admitted and apologised for extending official invitation to the lawmaker saying that “In view of the above, I accept responsibility for the administrative lapse which resulted in sending of an invitation to Mr. Agyapong. I apologize to both the Asogli State and Mr. Agyapong.

In a letter dated July 25, 2022 revealed that the Planning Committee extended invitation to the Board Chairman of Ghana Gas to join in this year’s celebration.

In the letter, the Planning Committee went further to beg the lawmaker by acknowledgeling that albeit Kennedy Agyapong’s busy schedule but should make time to join the celebration which was themed “Let’s Eschew Greed, Unite for Peace, Development and Prosperity”.

This left many people shocked on the same day of the festival when news broke that gifts brought by Kennedy Agyapong were rejected by Togbe Afede.

Find both letters below

By Vincent Kubi