Osu Kinkawe Dzaase Okays Suspension Of 3 Members

The Osu Kinkawe Dzaase has endorsed the isuspension of three persons indefinitely from the Dzaase for purporting to install a non-royal as the Osu Mantse.

The suspended persons described as rebel members are the Oshiahene of Osu Kinkawe, Nii Nortey Adumuah IV of the Adjuate House, the Head of Family of the Adjuate House, Nii Ashong Omaboe and the Head of Family of the Teinor House, Nii Akwei Addo.

According to a letter from Osu Dzaase Kinkawe signed by Nii Saban Atsen VII, Dzaasetse of Osu Kinkawe, sighted by DGN Online, “we wish to put on records that without even admitting and for the purpose of the augment, the representatives of the two Ruling Houses do not form part of the Dzaase and do not take part in decision making of the Dzaase, three of the five undisputed decision makers in the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase being the Dzaasetse, the Head of the Adukpono and Odartey Sro We were part of the Dzaase that met and took decision to suspend the Oshiahene and the other members.

“We wish to end by affirming the indefinite suspension of Nii Nortey Adumuah IV, the Oshiahene, Nii Ashong Omaboe, the Head of Family of Adjuate and Nii Akwesi Addo, the Head of Family of Teinor We, from the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase for the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase is not in the position to work with such rebel members of the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase.”

The letter further described the allegation that the Dzaasetse is lone ranger as a palpable falsehood and mischievous lie calculated to whittle down the powers of the Dzaasetse as the overall head and final decision maker of the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase.

They explained that the Osu Dzaase was established by two Ruling Houses and naturally exempted from voting during the selection of a new chief to prevent conflict of interest situation. However in a matter relating to decision on subversion conduct of a member of Dzaase, the representatives of the two Ruling Houses forms part of the decision making of the Dzaase.

According to them, the Dzaasetse, Heads of the Adukpono We, Teinor We, Odartey Sro We, and Adjuate We constitute the decision making body of the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase.

It would be recalled that a letter addressed to the Oshiahene, Nii Adumuah IV said he falsely held himself as the Dzaase of Osu and “wrote a letter to the police, purportedly on behalf of the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase on a false Osu Kinkawe Dzaase letterhead seeking the police assistance to install Osu Mantse”.

The letter further stated that the Oshiahene and his Head of Family at the Adjuate House then purportedly enstooled one Bernard Nortey Botchway, whom the letter said, does not hail from any of the two royal families, the Owuo Family or the Dowuona Family as the Osu Mantse, contrary to the customs and traditions of Osu, in January 2022.

“Your conduct is subversive to the Osu Stool and the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase, which has brought the Osu Stool, the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase and the entire Osu Traditional Area and Authority into disrepute,” the letter stated.

The letter to the Head of Family of the Adjuate House accused him of aiding the Oshiahene to purportedly install the said Bernard Nortey Botchway as the new Osu Mantse.

The letter to the Head of Family of the Teinor House stated that without the involvement of the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase and the Head of the Dzaase, Nii Saban Atsen VII, he purported to have enstooled his son, Dr. David Nii Adotei Addotey, whom the letter stated, does not hail from any of the two royal families, as the new Osu Mantse in August 2021, contrary to the customs and traditions of Osu.

The letter further stated that the Head of the Teinor House had willfully and totally disregarded with impunity, a directive issued by the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs on September, 9 2021 to reverse that action.

All the three individuals according to the letters signed by the Head of the Dzaase, Nii Saban Atsen VII, also known as the Dzaasetse, were, therefore, suspended indefinitely until further notice.

