Osu Mantse Dead

The Osu Mantse who doubles as President of Greater Accra Regional House o Chiefs, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, has passed on, reports say.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the chief died on Saturday 6 February 2021 at age 57 years.

He was known in private life as Micheal Dowuona-Owoo and was born on November 7, 1963, at Adabraka, Accra to Nii Dowuona from Dowuona We of Osu Kinkawe and madam Grace from the Wellington family of Osu Alata.

Nii Dowuona VI was elected President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in 2016 and was later re-elected in 2020 after serving a successful four-year term.

His appointment as President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs was during his reign as the Paramount Chief of Osu and President of the Osu Traditional Council.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke