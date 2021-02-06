18 Months-old Child Allegedly Murdered

A child named Kofi Sika and aged 18 months has allegedly been murdered by an unknown group of assailants at a community called Asonomaso in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.

Confirming the incident to DGN Online, Silver FM reporter Nana Mintah, said Kofi Sika got missing after playing with friends in the neighborhood on Friday, 5 February 2021.

“The parent of the deceased in the late hours got worried and reported to the Police for assistant”, he said.

Mr. Mintah said in the early hours of Saturday, February 6, 2021, the police discovered the lifeless body of Kofi Sika laying in an uncompleted building near their house.

The Asonomaso Police Command conveyed the deceased body to the Kwabre East District morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made as the police service are still investigating.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke