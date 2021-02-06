Parliament Organizes 3- Day Workshop for New MPs In Ada

New Members of Parliament are in Ada for a three-day workshop geared towards equipping them with requisite skills to enable them to navigate their ways effectively in Parliament.

Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk of Parliament in a welcome address at the programme pleaded with the new members to learn from their senior colleagues, adding, parliamentary rudiments are best mastered through experience.

The Clerk further assured the members of his staff’s commitment to providing expert, impartial service to the members and institution of parliament.

The Minority and Majority Leaders, in their remarks, referred the new members to learning from old ones and said Parliament will be best served if Members work towards an excellent Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in his keynote address, called on members to eschew partisanship in their parliamentary duties.

He once again pledged his commitment to lead the House to work for the ultimate benefit of the country.

The three-day workshop commenced with a lecture by the Speaker on the roles, duties, and responsibilities of the Member of Parliament respectively.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke