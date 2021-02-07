MoH Opens Recruitment of Medical Doctors, Dentists

The Ministry of Health, (MOH) has opened the application for the recruitment of Medical Doctors and Dentists into the country’s healthcare service.

The applicants are supposed to have completed their house job and must be permanently registered with the Dental and Medical council ( 21st list).

A statement released by the Ministry and signed by the Acting Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari said recruitment into the service will start on Tuesday, 9th February 2021 at noon.

” Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal by logging in unto https://hr.moh.gov.gh with their PIN and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry, ” it said.

It further indicated that the deadline for the submission of application is Friday, 19th February 2021 at 6 pm.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri