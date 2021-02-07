Police Visit Murdered Cop Family

A number of senior police officers over the weekend visited Akyem Pramkese in the Kwaebibirem Municipality of the Eastern Region to commiserate with officers, the widow, and family of a departed colleague, Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey.

Sergeant Nartey, it would be recalled, was killed by armed robbers on February 1, 2021, while in line of duty.

The team from the Police Headquarters was led by COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Director-General, Welfare of the Ghana Police Service and the Eastern Regional Police Commander.

On behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the officers also visited Corporal Christian Ofori Totimeh who sustained gunshot wounds and was on admission at St Dominic’s Hospital in Akwatia.

The three police officers, Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey, Corporal Christian Totimeh and Detective Ibrahim Apaka, were shot by highway robbers on the Akyem Pramkese to Akyem Techiman road while on duty.

Sergeant Nartey died from gunshot wounds on his chest and head while Corporal Christian Totimeh also sustained a gunshot wound on his left rib.

Corporal Totimeh is responding to treatment.

The COP Tiwaa Addo -Danquah’s led team also interacted with Corporal Apaka Ibrahim and Corporal Isaac Owusu Frimpong who were part of the team that responded to the robbery incident.

“They will receive further psychological support for the trauma they have gone through”, she assured.

The team also visited the Chiefs and elders of Pramkese to thank them for their support to the Police.

The crime scene was also visited by the team to obtain first-hand information.

The Police at Pramkese last week received a distress call from commuters that some unidentified gunmen had blocked Pramkese – Takyiman road and were robbing commuters.

Sergeant Nartey, Corporal Totimeh and Detective Corporal Ibrahim Apaka with Service AK 47 riffles responded to the call on board a taxi cab since the station had no official police car.

The team, on reaching a section of the road at Ada Kwasi Junction spotted a minibus ahead of them at about 10 meters away.

The team accordingly noticed that the minibus had stopped, compelling them to also slow down, when suddenly two unidentified men holding AK 47 riffles emerged from the bush.

The gunmen flashed a touch light onto the occupants of the taxi and when they discovered them to be Policemen, they started firing at them indiscriminately.

It was indicated that Sergeant Nartey sustained two gunshot wounds on his chest and head while Corporal Totimeh also sustained a gunshot wound on his left rib.

The body of Sergeant Nartey had since been deposited at Kade Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem Pramkese