Oti Landfill Transition To Treatment Plant Underway

ZOOMLION GHANA Limited (ZGL), a leading sanitation firm, has started works to transform the Oti Landfill Site, near Kumasi, into an ultra modern waste treatment facility.

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Director of ZGL, has given an assurance that his company will use just four months to complete all works at the site.

He gave the assurance during the decommissioning and re-engineering of Oti Landfill Site Stakeholder Meeting in Kumasi last Friday. It was graced by government officials and other stakeholders.

Scope of Works

Per the contract, the works of ZGL on the site would include site fencing, reshaping of landfill (slope stabilization), landscaping and access to road rehabilitation.

Other works to be done by ZGL in the next four months are leachate collection and treatment, gas capture and treatment and weighbridge and gatehouse relocation.

Upon completion of works, the bad stench and other health hazards that the people of Oti and the nearby communities have been exposed to over the years will be a thing of the past.

Sanitation Minister

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, admonished residents of Oti and Kumasi in general to cooperate so that the project would be executed on time.

She particularly charged journalists to show keen interest in the project, saying “I am expecting you to monitor the progress of work and also give key suggestions whenever the need arises.”

Otumfuo’s Remarks

The representative of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the event, Amoamanhene Nana Agyenim Boateng announced that access roads to Oti Landfill Site would also be constructed.

He said the Oti Landfill Site decommissioning and re-engineering project was so dear to the Asantehene, adding “Otumfuo wants your lives to be improved so support the project to ensure its success.”

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, the Chief Executive of KMA, Osei Assibey-Antwi, Ing. Nana Poku Agyeman, and other government officials turned up.

