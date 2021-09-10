Oti People Have Not Regretted Fighting For their Own Region – Krachi Wura

Krachi Wura (Nana Mprah Besemuna III) In a HandShake with President Akufo-Addo

The President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Mprah Besemuna III has refuted claims that it was unnecessary to create six new regions, particularly the Oti region which used to be part of the then Volta Region.

According to him, judging from the benefits, exposure and opportunities brought to the area, the Chiefs and people have not regretted fighting for the creation of the region.

“To be honest, we have not regretted fighting for our own region (Oti region),” Nana Besemuna asserted.

Nana Krachi Wura who is the overload of the entire Krachi enclave made the remarks when he and other chiefs in the Oti region interacted with the President and other Ministers of state last Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Dambai, the Oti Regional Capital.

The interaction was part of the President’s visit to the region to familiarize himself with happenings on the ground; inspect projects, commission completed ones, cut sod for new projects, interact with the people and show gratitude for the support enjoyed so far.

Krachi Wura further explained that the creation of the Oti region has ensured a fair spread of resources and regional offices; thus the regional office of Feeder Roads is at Kete Krachi, in the Krachi West District. The Regional Health Directorate is at Worawora in the Biakoye District. The Regional Office of Agric is the Nkwanta South District. The Regional Education Directorate is in the Jasikan District. The Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Scheme is in the Kadjebi District while the Regional Coordinating Council and High Court is at Damabi in the Krachi East District.

“These will not have happened in the first place if we did not get this region,” he noted.

He expressed excitement that work had resumed on the Krachi town roads while the Jasikan to the Dodo Pepesu portion of the Eastern Corridor road is about 80persent complete. These notwithstanding, he expressed worry over the bad nature of the Krachi Nchumuru roads and the slow pace of work on the Nkwanta to Dambai highway.

The outspoken ruler noted that despite all these development initiatives of the president, it was unfortunate that the ruling NPP government did not secure a parliamentary seat in the region during the 2020 election.

Be that as it may; he was delighted that the President and the government have continued to focus on the development of the area; “which is the beauty of democracy”. He urged the president to keep to his strategy of ensuring equitable distribution of resources across the country; particularly Oti region, so his legacy will forever be etched in history.

The overlord of Krachi Traditional Area urged the President to ensure his promise of a bridge over the Oti River sees light of day since the limitless socio-economic impact will be a memorial in his name for generations unborn.

He also pleaded for seed money to help develop the Oti Regional House of Chiefs which is yet to have its own Office, staff accommodation and other critical logistics to effectively mobilise Traditional administration of the region.

The President who later interacted with the Chiefs and People in Nkwanta North and Nkwanta South will be touring the Volta Region today; starting from the Hohoe Municipality.

From Fred Duodu, Dambai (k.duodu@yahoo.com)