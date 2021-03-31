Oti Police Arrest 2 Suspects with ammunition, ‘Wee’

The Police at Worawora in the Oti region have arrested two persons allegedly possessing suspected G-3 ammunition.

The two who were said to be buying the ammunition on Monday 29, 2021 also had in their possession dried leaves suspected to be indian hemp.

The suspects, Godwin Kpodo Agbevitor (Landlord) and Samuel Agbesshi alias Ada Emma were arrested at Kwamekrom-Absulkordzi a suburb of Bowri under the Worawora Police Command.

The Acting Public Affairs Officer of the Oti Regional Police Command, ASP John Nchor who confirmed the incident commended the good collaboration between the police and the public for the successful arrest.

ASP John Nchor, in a statement explained that as of 29 March 2021, the Police acting on intelligence and interrogation of the suspects have retrieved “16 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 181 rounds of suspected G-3 ammunition”.

They have since been remanded in Police custody by the Jasikan Circuit Court after being arraigned.

Following this incident, the Oti Regional Police Command has encouraged the public to promptly report persons involved in criminal activities to law enforcers for prompt action.

ASP Nchor assured that culprits will be made to face the full rigours of the law while the confidentiality of informants will be absolutely protected.

From Fred Duodu, (k.duodu@yahoo.com)